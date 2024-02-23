Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.