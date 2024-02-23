Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UUU opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

