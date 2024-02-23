Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of UUU opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.