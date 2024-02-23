Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Acquires 1,036,683 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,014,938.09.

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

