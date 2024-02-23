Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Buys 438,361 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,012,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,761,783.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70.

Maplebear Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

View Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.