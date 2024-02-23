Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,164,000 after buying an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
