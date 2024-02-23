Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 94,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,097. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

