Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $298.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.07 and a fifty-two week high of $298.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.13 and a 200-day moving average of $262.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

