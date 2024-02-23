Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

