Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

