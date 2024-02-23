VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.73.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

