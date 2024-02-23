Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

