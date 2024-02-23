Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,601,000 after acquiring an additional 487,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

