Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 3,013,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

