Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.11. 150,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,071,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
