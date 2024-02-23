Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Vicor Trading Up 1.9 %

VICR stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

Get Vicor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vicor by 2,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,356,000 after buying an additional 1,239,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.