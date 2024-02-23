Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,976 shares of company stock valued at $23,705,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $249.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

