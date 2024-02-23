Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 214 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $588.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.43 and its 200 day moving average is $456.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

