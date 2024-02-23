Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 472 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $168,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $831,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

