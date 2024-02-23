Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

