Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,435 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.