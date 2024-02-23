Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,435 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.