Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

