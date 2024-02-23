Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

