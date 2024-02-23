Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $331,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

