Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

