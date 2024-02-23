Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $442,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $111.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

