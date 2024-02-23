Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $443,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

