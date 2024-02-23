Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $209,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.0 %

NVO stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.