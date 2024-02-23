Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $209,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NVO opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

