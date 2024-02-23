Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,386,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

