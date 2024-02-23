Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $230,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $85.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

