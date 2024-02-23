Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

LUV stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

