Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

