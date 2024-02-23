Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 837,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 676.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $293,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

