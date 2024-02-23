Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 547 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

