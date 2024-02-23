Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

