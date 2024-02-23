Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Insider Stanley G. Bass Sells 8,310 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $256.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.98 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

