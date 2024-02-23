W Nicholas Howley Sells 9,381 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05.

On Tuesday, January 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15.

On Friday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,192.95 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,195.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,061.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $951.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

