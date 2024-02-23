Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,405,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

