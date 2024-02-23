Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

Walmart shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,246,284 shares of company stock valued at $667,463,939 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

