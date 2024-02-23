Wanchain Market Cap Hits $44.94 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and $1.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00070958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,482,205 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

