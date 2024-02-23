Wedbush Weighs in on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.