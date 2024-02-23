Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.9 %

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.