West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,205 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,613,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $109.07. 385,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

