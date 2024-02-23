West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $85,618,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,766,000 after purchasing an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,206,000.

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,147. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

