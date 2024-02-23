West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.42. 184,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

