Western Asset Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WDI)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

WDI stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 9,000 shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

