Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

HIX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

