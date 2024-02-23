Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE WIW opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.37.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
