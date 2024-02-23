Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WIW opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 767.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

