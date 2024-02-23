Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 87.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 572,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,679,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

