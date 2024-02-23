Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

